The Houston Texans have finally taken a lead in their playoff battle with the Buffalo Bills.

Texans running back Carlos Hyde caught a touchdown toss from Deshaun Watson with 4:37 to go in the fourth quarter, and the subsequent two-point conversion gave the Texans a 19-16 lead.

The Bills had a 16-0 lead in the third quarter, but it’s been all Texans since.

The Bills still have four and a half minutes to show what they’re made of. This one is shaping up as a playoff classic.