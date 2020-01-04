Watt sack, Watson TD bring Houston back

Getty Images

The Texans aren’t going down without a fight.

After a dismal first half and an ugly start to the second half saw Houston fall behind 16-0 against Buffalo, the Texans finally started putting things together late in the third quarter.

J.J. Watt, in his return to the field after missing the second half of the regular season with a torn pectoral muscle, sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen to end a Buffalo possession, and that seemed to fire up the team and the crowd.

Then the Texans began their first sustained drive of the game, marching down the field until Deshaun Watson decided to take it himself and barrel into the end zone for a touchdown. The Texans then went for two, Watson ran it into the end zone again, and the score is now 16-8.

This game looked like a Bills blowout, but now the Texans are just one possession away from potentially tying it up. The fourth quarter should be fun.