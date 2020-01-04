Will Fuller inactive for the Texans

Getty Images

The Texans will be without Will Fuller today for their wild card game against the Bills.

The wide receiver was questionable because of a groin injury, though the team didn’t expect him to come back this soon after suffering the injury two weeks ago.

Also inactive for the Texans are wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, tight end Jordan Akins, defensive end Eddie Vanderdoes, nose tackle Cornell Armstrong, and tackle Elijah Nkansah.

For the Bills, the inactives include wide receiver Robert Foster, running back TJ Yeldon, cornerback Levi Wallace, guard Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, tight end Tommy Sweeney, and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.