Carson Wentz heads to locker room in first quarter

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made his playoff debut on Sunday, but it was an abbreviated one.

Wentz is in the team’s locker room being evaluated for a concussion. He was hit in the back of the head by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney at the end of a play and went to the sideline medical tent before being taken inside. No penalty was called on Clowney.

Wentz was 0-3 on the first two Eagles possessions. Josh McCown is set to replace him in the Eagles offense.

The Seahawks took a 3-0 lead shortly after Wentz went to the back. Jason Myers had his first field goal attempt blocked, but recovered to hit his second after two Russell Wilson throws moved the team into Eagles territory.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. ET: The Eagles call Wentz questionable to return to the game.