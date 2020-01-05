Carson Wentz heads to locker room in first quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made his playoff debut on Sunday, but it was an abbreviated one.

Wentz is in the team’s locker room being evaluated for a concussion. He was hit in the back of the head by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney at the end of a play and went to the sideline medical tent before being taken inside. No penalty was called on Clowney.

Wentz was 0-3 on the first two Eagles possessions. Josh McCown is set to replace him in the Eagles offense.

The Seahawks took a 3-0 lead shortly after Wentz went to the back. Jason Myers had his first field goal attempt blocked, but recovered to hit his second after two Russell Wilson throws moved the team into Eagles territory.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. ET: The Eagles call Wentz questionable to return to the game.

48 responses to “Carson Wentz heads to locker room in first quarter

  4. He is officially the most injury prone Qb in the game right now. Doesn’t matter how good you are if you can not ever stay on the field.

  6. How can you tell if Carson Yutz has a concussion? The NFL’s dumbest player has been unable to sustain an entire season.

    The one good point for the Philthydelphia football team is that they win games without Carson Yutz playing in them. One has to wonder if it is too late already for the stain of the Yutz costing the Philthy team a victory.

  11. At least he made it to the second possession of his first playoff game this year. Making progress.

  14. This could be one of the best weekends in football history. The Cheaters from New England are sent packing into retirement andm the old folks massage parlor home. More whining is coming from the Cupcake capitol of the world in New Orleans. Carson Yutz isn’t playing. The Houston Pretenders were exposed for being a team that doesn’t have a real QB and who has a running back who can run 14 times and go virtually nowhere doing it.

  15. not a word about the helmet to helmet hit on a QB going to the ground? I wonder what Russel Wilson thinks about that hit?

  16. When they go to the locker room they never end up back in the game. McCown needs to pull a Foles out of his hat….

  17. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:21 pm
    How can you tell if Carson Yutz has a concussion? The NFL’s dumbest player has been unable to sustain an entire season

    =========================================

    Well considering Wentz has played all 16 games in 2 out of 4 seasons, I think ita you who is dumb!!

  19. Y’all are trash commenters. Guy takes a helmet to helmet spear to the back of the head from a known dirty player and you all think he’s made of glass. Get a clue.

  21. If you think getting a concussion from having your head smashed into the turf is “injury prone” then you’re a first class moron.

  24. Packer fan just soiled themselves…

    49ers are awaiting whichever victim makes their way to The NINER EMPIRE!!!

    vikings will be crushed like purple grapes…we do like our wine & queso after all.

  25. Ultraviolet thunder, doing a lot of talking without stating who your team is. Let me guess, didn’t make the playoffs?

  27. China doll Wentz will never win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback. The Eagles can win more Super Bowls if they bring Foles back.

  30. For anyone saying he is made of glass or anything like that (and yes he is obviously injury prone) anyone can take a shot to the head (a pretty questionable hit at that). It can happen to anyone.

  33. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    How can you tell if Carson Yutz has a concussion? The NFL’s dumbest player has been unable to sustain an entire season.

    The one good point for the Philthydelphia football team is that they win games without Carson Yutz playing in them. One has to wonder if it is too late already for the stain of the Yutz costing the Philthy team a victory.

    You can always tell who the children are.

  34. How is he INJURY-PRONE when he took an obvious cheap shot to his head as he’s already being tackled? Why The Clown Clowney wasnt flagged then given his official warning for ejection is a mystery. He’ll be fined for sure but as good as Wentz has been the past month (and all season) it pretty much cost us this game. 3 Starting WRs out, Starting PROBOWL RT out, Starting PROBOWL RG out, Starting PROBOWL TE playing with a bleedin kidney out..Wentz not coming back dooms the Iggles unless they successfully run the ball very well and a lot…

  36. “Where is Nick Foles when they need him?”

    About to be cut by the Jags, after he couldn’t beat out a 6th round pick to start. That’s where he is.

  38. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    This could be one of the best weekends in football history. The Cheaters from New England are sent packing into retirement andm the old folks massage parlor home. More whining is coming from the Cupcake capitol of the world in New Orleans. Carson Yutz isn’t playing. The Houston Pretenders were exposed for being a team that doesn’t have a real QB and who has a running back who can run 14 times and go virtually nowhere doing it.
    ______________________________________________________________

    Ten bucks says this CHILD says “wut”

  40. v2787 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:22 pm
    I swear Wentz is made out of glass. The guy is ALWAYS hurt, especially when it’s playoff time.

    —————————————

    ALWAYS= 2 postseasons

    The guy takes a beating all year with a rotating OL and took all the hits But gets no recognition for toughness.. He gets smashed in the head and gets a concussion so he injury prone. Stop eating paint chips.

  41. dougiex says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:33 pm
    Blatant dirty hit and no penalty. Seahawks better have security when they leave the Philly area.
    —————————–
    Settle down there. Your comment reads like a threat. Probably not a good idea for PFT to allow such commentary.

  43. i wonder how many poor souls have to watch this game like i do…sound muted because Al michaels is such an ass! Please get rid of him!

  45. You can tell on here by the idiotic comments that many have never played a competitive sports. Wentz gets a cheapshot by Clowney in the head and you blame Wentz. Childish comments with changing of Wentz’s name. What a bunch of immature jerks.

  46. bassplucker says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    For 6’5 240 he’s the most fragile big QB I’ve ever seen.
    _________________________________________________________

    Except when he has …ya know…..a concussion.

    Reading is fundamental.

  47. So the guy has gets hit helmet to helmet, then has his head driven into the ground, and he’s soft?

    Good luck with that. Has it ever occurred to you people that it wasn’t his choice to leave the game? That the NFL has strict rules about that now?

