DK Metcalf: Going in second round was best thing to happen to me

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf paced Seattle’s offense with 160 receiving yards in Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Eagles and it was the kind of performance that made many wonder how Metcalf wound up remaining on the draft board until the end of the second round.

After the game, Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports asked Metcalf for his thoughts on putting up a huge game in January after being passed up so many times last April

“It’s great. I think falling to the second round was the best thing that happened to me because I’ve got the chip on my shoulder every time I play,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf caught Russell Wilson‘s two biggest passes of the day — a 53-yard touchdown and a 36-yarder that allowed the Seahawks to run out the clock — and he’ll likely continue to be in a leading role for as long as the Seahawks keep playing football this season.

  2. He has bursts of great play. But also he has Bursts of drops and other inconsistent games. But for a rookie. He has done well overall. Once Wilson and him get locked in over time, he could be one of the best additions for the Seahawks offense in the future

  3. josh plum says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:29 pm
    **************************
    He just carried the team to a playoff win over the Eagles. Darn good. All receivers have good and bad games.

  4. Being a ROOKIE DK Metcalf is unbelievable! This kid is only going to get BETTER each year with Wilson under center.

  5. Sadly, this is NKeal Harry but Brady simply refuses to put it up on a 1st read in man coverage.

    AJ Brown as a rookie and Tannehill…Same deal.

    Brady….Brady.

  8. Wow the pats passed on this guy for Harry? Harry is a donkey. My guess, the pats were convinced gronk was coming back. Thus they wanted a speed guy at receiver. Big mistake all around.

  11. insightfulcomments says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:38 pm
    Considering his short shuttle was worse than Tom Bradys, he has broken a lot of combine/measurable qualifiers.
    +++
    Just goes to show that, outside of maybe the 40 yard dash, the combine is pretty much a farce.

    I get it. Teams spend a lot of time, money and other resources leading up to, and including, the combine. It just goes to show that it’s not an exact science,for every team.

  12. Max Payne says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:39 pm
    Wow the pats passed on this guy for Harry? Harry is a donkey. My guess, the pats were convinced gronk was coming back. Thus they wanted a speed guy at receiver. Big mistake all around.

    Your logic is backwards. Metcalf is the speed guy, Harry is basically a TE.

  13. Man, the second round WRs are incredible – Metcalf, Samuels, Brown, Hardman. That is some talent!

  14. Max Payne says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Your logic is backwards. Metcalf is the speed guy, Harry is basically a TE.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    The hope is that he was the second coming of Anquan Boldin. And maybe he still will be. But as of now, he’s miles behind the other guys drafted after him.

  15. I did a little research to see where the NFC playoff teams drafted their top two receivers. It appears that no NFC team that made the playoffs drafted one of their top 2 receivers in the first round. San Francisco got Kittle in the 5th and Samuel in 2nd. G.B. got Adams in 2nd and Aaron Jones in 5th. N.O. got Thomas in 2nd and Kamara in 3rd. Seattle got Lockett in 3rd and Metcalf in 2nd. Minnesota got Diggs in 5th and Cook in 2nd. I’d say that’s proof that drafting a WR in the first round doesn’t necessarily get you into the playoffs. On the AFC side, the only #1 receiver drafted in round 1 was Hopkins (Houston) and he went 27th. If Metcalf feels snubbed, maybe he should call Michael Thomas and complain about it.

