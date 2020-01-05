Eagles tie game, lose Brandon Graham to knee injury

Getty Images

The Eagles have lost another starter to injury, but they’ve been able to draw even with the Seahawks in the second quarter.

Josh McCown ran for a first down, threw for another and the Eagles got a Jake Elliott field goal with just under three minutes left in the half. The kick tied the score 3-3.

McCown is in because Carson Wentz went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation after the team’s second possession of the game. The team announced he’s questionable to return, but the length of the absence suggests McCown will be running the offense the rest of the way. McCown, who became the oldest quarterback to make his postseason debut, is 5-of-7 for 21 yards.

Defensive end Brandon Graham has joined Wentz in the locker room. He left the game with a knee injury and is also called questionable to return.

Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah also took a trip to the medical tent just before Elliott’s field goal.