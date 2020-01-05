Frank Gore undecided about playing next season

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announced his retirement after Saturday’s overtime loss to the Texans, but another veteran member of the team hasn’t made a decision about playing in 2020.

Running back Frank Gore said on Sunday, via Sal Capaccio of WGR, that he is undecided about playing a 16th season. Gore said that he feels good physically, but wants to take time before committing to any course of action.

Gore moved into third place on the all-time rushing list during his first season with the Bills. He had 166 carries for 599 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and ran eight times for 22 yards in Saturday’s loss. ]

Gore is not under contract for next season.