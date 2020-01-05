Jadeveon Clowney, Philly’s No. 1 villain, says hit on Wentz was “bang-bang play”

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney hit Nick Foles in the chest with his helmet in Week 16 of the 2018 season. Foles missed only one play, but Clowney received a $40,110 fine for roughing the passer and, he said, death threats from Eagles fans.

Carson Wentz wasn’t as fortunate after a hit from Clowney, whom the Texans traded to the Seahawks before the start of the season.

“There might be death threats this week,” Clowney said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’ll tell you once I get on my Instagram, because they usually light me up, tell me to go to hell, die, go to prison, you need to be in jail — you and your family, all of y’all. You should’ve seen the messages I had last year.

“I tried to tell those boys [on the Seahawks], ‘This team hates me. Their fans hate me for some reason.’ They think I tried to kill Nick Foles. It was bang-bang.”

Last year, Clowney called it a “good, clean hit” on Foles. He had similar words for Sunday’s helmet-to-helmet hit that left Wentz with a concussion.

Clowney got a flag and a fine for his hit on Foles last year. He didn’t get a penalty this year, with referee Shawn Smith calling it “incidental” contact, and Clowney doesn’t expect a fine.

“I was just playing fast,” Clowney said. “It was a bang-bang play. I don’t want to hurt nobody in this league. I’ve been down that injury road. It ain’t fun. My intentions weren’t to hurt him. That’s a great player over there. I hope he’s OK. It was just a small hit. Everybody was going crazy. I’m like, ‘I didn’t even hit him hard.’

“I was like, ‘Why are people booing?’ I didn’t think it was that crazy of a hit. I fell on him a little bit, but I didn’t think it was that big of a hit. I really didn’t even put a lot into it. For him to go out, I was like, ‘He’s out?’ It surprised me.”