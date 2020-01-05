Josh Allen: I have to be better for this team

Getty Images

The Bills opened the 2019 season by coming back to beat the Jets after falling behind 16-0, so Saturday’s game against the Texans turned out to be a fitting bookend to their year.

Buffalo led 16-0, but couldn’t hold the lead and wound up losing 22-19 in overtime. Houston’s comeback was helped out by a fumble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen and he went 11-of-26 after halftime as the Bills tried to add points that would never come.

After the game, Allen put the blame for the loss on his shoulders.

“Teams go how their quarterbacks go, and I have to be better for this team,” Allen said, via TheAthletic.com. “We had our chances and we didn’t finish, and that’s on my shoulders. I will forever say that — that I’ve got to finish and I’ve got to be better for this team moving forward.”

Allen ran for 92 yards and caught a pass for the team’s only touchdown in the first quarter, so he had a hand in putting the team in position to win the game before the fumble. Losing means that the turnover, incompletions, ill-timed sacks and other stumbles will remain the headline for the quarterback’s story on Saturday.