Kirk Cousins: I just do my part, it was a team win

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins broke out one of the classics after Sunday’s overtime win over the Saints.

Cousins broke the team down in the locker room by yelling “You like that” in reference to his reaction to a big win with Washington in 2015, but this wasn’t anywhere Cousins has been before. Cousins had never won a playoff game before hitting Kyle Rudolph with the game-winning touchdown pass on Sunday and his past performances in games against winning teams had left much to be desired.

After the game, Cousins was asked if he thought the win in New Orleans put the narrative of his inability to win big games to rest.

“I appreciate the question, but I’m just glad we won a playoff game,” Cousins said, via Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I just do my part. We won the game today because we played great defense, we got a turnover, we had great special teams, we had great play-calling, we had a great plan. We protected, we ran the football, we probably had 35-40 rushing attempts. There were a whole lot of reasons we won the game. Does the quarterback play a role in that? Yes, but it was a team win.”

There’s no doubt that the entire team was responsible for Sunday’s win, but Cousins has taken a lot of arrows after team losses so it’s only natural that he gets the opposite after a victory.