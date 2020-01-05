Marshawn Lynch calls DK Metcalf “big ass dude who can move” after record-setting day

Getty Images

DK Metcalf had the play of the game, catching a 36-yard pass from Russell Wilson with 1:37 remaining to seal the Seahawks’ victory over the Eagles.

That wasn’t his only contribution, though.

Metcalf caught a 53-yard touchdown pass and finished his day with 160 yards on seven catches.

It was the most receiving yards by an NFL rookie during the Super Bowl era. It also set a Seahawks’ postseason franchise record for any receiver, breaking the previous mark of 142 yards by tight end Zach Miller in 2012.

“He did some stuff that it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing,” coach Pete Carroll said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “His confidence is really there. He knows he can play this game at this level. He wants to be in the middle of it all.”

So what impressed running back Marshawn Lynch the most about his new teammate?

“That he a big ass dude who can move like that,” Lynch said.

The Seahawks practiced the game-clinching play “four or five” times in practice, Metcalf said. With the Eagles in cover zero on third down, Wilson trusted Metcalf to make the play. He did.

“He laid it out,” Metcalf said. “It was in the air for a minute. All year [Wilson] has been telling me, ‘Don’t let the ball come down. Don’t let the ball come down.’ That’s all I was thinking. Just attack the ball. It’s just amazing that he believed in me just to throw it up to me in that situation. But I just had to go make a play.”