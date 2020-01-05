Overhead camera falls, Vikings get a field goal

Getty Images

The Vikings were able to get some points on the board, but it wasn’t without drama.

They cut the Saints lead to 10-6, after a solid drive was stopped in the red zone.

Of course, it was delayed prior to that, as Fox’s overhead camera fell to the ground and it took time to get it back in the air.

The Vikings were safe, but they clearly weren’t thrilled with the delay, though the Saints defense tightening had more to do with the stall.

It’s not the first time the Saints have been involved in such an equipment malfunction, as a 2007 game in Seattle was delayed when the camera fell twice, nearly hitting Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and wide receiver Bobby Engram.

The Saints tried to follow the defensive stand with a big play of their own, but Vikings safety Anthony Harris picked off Drew Brees‘ underthrown pass.