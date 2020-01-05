Overtime for Vikings and Saints

Getty Images

The Vikings had played aggressive defense all day.

With the game on the line, things got a little lax, and the Saints took advantage.

The Saints forced overtime in the wild card game, with Wil Lutz hitting a 49-yard field goal with two seconds left to extend the game tied 20-20.

The Vikings played conservatively on both sides of the ball late, which will haunt them on a day in which they could have stolen a road win.

That allowed Drew Brees to move them quickly into position for the kick, and some more football.