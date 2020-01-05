Patriots expect Josh McDaniels to leave, if he gets an offer

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is under consideration for three head coaching jobs, with the Panthers, Giants, and Browns. And for the first time since he returned to New England after a failed tenure in Denver and a short-term stint with the Rams, McDaniels is available to be hired less than one week into the cycle.

Like they were two years ago, the Patriots are bracing for McDaniels to leave, if he gets an offer.

In early 2018, the Patriots were bracing for McDaniels to leave for the Colts. He told the Colts he’d take the job, but then McDaniels changed his mind and stayed. This time, any verbal acceptance can quickly be followed by a signed contract, preventing second thoughts or a last-ditch effort by the Patriots to change his mind.

It’s unclear whether McDaniels will get an offer. He wouldn’t get the keys to the car in New York, and Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta is a potential impediment to McDaniels running the show in Cleveland. It remains to be seen whether Carolina owner David Tepper would let his coach call the shots.

Regardless of whether McDaniels has the kind of control he had in Denver, the Patriots believe that an offer to coach elsewhere will finally result in McDaniels leaving New England, again.

  2. I don’t think he leaves unless he gets to be the final decision maker. And I do not blame him
    Who wants to be judged based on a team he did not put together

  4. revren10 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 4:54 pm
    Why would anyone want him as their head coach he drafted Tebow in the first round

    This comment is getting stupid

    So what he took a shot, it’s the draft the whole thing is a crap shoot.
    Didn’t he also draft DT?

  5. I thought he was kind of a head coach in waiting for NE when Bill decides to hang it up. I guess at this point he needs to strike while the iron is still hot. If NE has another offensive performance like this season he won’t be such a hot commodity anymore.

  6. The Pats will let McD leave, so Beli-sneak can hire another one of his relatives for the coaching staff.

  7. He’s gone. Tom Brady is leaving and Pats fans need to come to grips with that. TB voided the last year of his contract and put his home in the Boston area up for sale. No Brady means McDaniel’s stock can only go down and he’ll be staring at 20 million guaranteed if he leaves.

  8. after three straight runs to the same side on first and goal from the one, i hope he goes. his play calls from there killed us. run right it had been working every time. we go up 17-7 we win that game handily. woulda reduced henrys role in the second half, as we showed we had no answer for his power. we need some more strength up front no doubt about it.

  12. It’s time for McDaniels and Brady to go. Same with Caserio. BB has Caserio’s replacement ready. Get back to players playing football and less talking on weekly radio shows. Edelman also has a big mouth and dropped a pass that was in his hands. The mouthy players aren’t performing like they use to.

  15. I read the comment above about him drafting Tim Tebow. If he had been Like John Harbaugh of the Ravens he would have devised an offense like Lamar Jacksons.

    Tebow was also really a running back who could throw. I actually think he would have been better in the Ravens offense than Jackson is.

  16. Why would anyone want him as their head coach after what he did to Indy?

    And oh look wentz is hurt already. Nice cheap shot by trashdeveon clowney.

  18. He’ll accept a HC job as long as he gets to bring along his video equipment crew he had during his tenure in Denver.

  19. “So you’d be good with this dude making draft decisions good luck with that without brady this dude is nothing”

    11-5 with Matt Cassell coming off the bench. Just sayin’.

  23. I can see the Browns being a fit… IF he can bring Nick Caserio with him (who reportedly also has an expiring contract). Both McDaniels and Caserio are Ohio natives, went the the same small college near Canton, and have a solid relationship. There were also reports leading up to the draft two years ago that the Patriots (and McDaniels) were enamored with Mayfield, even though they didn’t pull the trigger and move up.

  24. I’ve never understood team’s obsessions with this guy. He flamed out spectacularly in Denver, especially in personnel decisions. He walked away from Indy. Remember how awesome he was as a play-caller in St. Louis?? Until proven otherwise, he’s done nothing without Tom Brady. Nothing.

    Unless Brady comes as a package deal with McDaniels, these teams would be getting fools gold.

    His second chance will resemble Pat Shurmur’s more-so than Bill Belichick.

