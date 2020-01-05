Referee calls Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Carson Wentz “incidental” contact

Posted by Charean Williams on January 5, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
Doug Pederson wouldn’t comment on Jadeveon Clowney‘s hit on Carson Wentz because the Eagles coach said he “didn’t see it.” Referee Shawn Smith said officials saw it clearly.

Smith told a pool reporter no flag was thrown because the contact was deemed “incidental.”

“We didn’t deem it to be a foul,” Smith told pool reporter Zach Berman.

Clowney made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Wentz at the end of a run in the first quarter. The hit to the back of Wentz’s head knocked the Eagles quarterback out of the game.

“He was a runner, and he did not give himself up,” Smith said. “We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgement, we didn’t rule that to be a foul.”

31 responses to “Referee calls Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Carson Wentz “incidental” contact

  3. He lead with the crown of his helmet, that’s a penalty regardless if he is a runner or not. No foul on the play, but he will be about $30,000 lighter in the wallet by Thursday

  4. That’s exactly what it was. If Wentz had slid, he wouldn’t have had a problem. Not that it would have made a difference. The Eagles played 8 quarters at home against the Seahawks this year and didn’t score a touchdown.

  7. Helmet to helmet led with his head. If that’s Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, Clowney is put in the electric chair. NFL has a serious consistency problem.

  9. No dog in the fight but that explanation is a crock. First…Wentz already down when Clowney made the hit. Second, as noted above, doesn’t matter whether he was a runner. Helmet to helmet hit is not legal.

  12. Also I’d add that Wilson got hit on a late whistle for a delay of game. I don’t see anyone pouting about that. It’s football, if he slid then it’s a different story

  13. In real time it looks more like incidental contact. Slow it down and it appears to be targeted, helmet to helmet, spearing of a guy already going down. I can understand the non-call on the field. But in my opinion it will draw a pretty hefty fine. And frankly, a suspension wouldn’t surprise me. It was pretty a pretty blatant unnecessary helmet to helmet hit.

  14. The NFL continues with it’s inconsistent and ineffective refereeing.
    The pass interference rule this season was an evolving joke, there were several ridiculous spots over the weekend, and the juxtaposition of Clowney’s intentional helmet to helmet hit with the ticky-tack roughing the passer call on the Eagles when 96 was pushed in to the QB are all proof of the erosion of quality.
    I am happy Goddell was in Philadelphia to witness the debacle he has created.

  16. HURCHILL says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:26 pm
    That is likely true but Russell Wilson doesn’t ever get that call either so I find it hard to find any sympathy. Only way either of those 2 QB’s get that call is if they stay down. Beside, it wasn’t a suspendable hit and I doubt an extra 15 yard penalty at that point is changing the outcome.

  17. Agreed. Incidental. It definetly wasnt a penalty. Wentz is just injury prone. Eagles let what worked, Nick Foles, walk. Thats their own fault. Nobody elses.

  18. If that had been “DangerRuss,” not only would it have been flagged, Fletcher Cox (or whomever) would have been fined. Russ gets up whining and looking for a flag 3/4 of the times when he slides.

    If Wilson had been out like Wentz, Seahawks fans would have been whining like they were last week — after they finally got burned by a pass interference penalty, instead of being on the OTHER end, getting away with one!

  19. s1dew1nder1 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:29 pm
    ***************************
    If all helmet to helmet contact was illegal there would be a flag every single play. MOST of the time it is incidental contact.

  20. If it was Brady it would have been a foul.

    ********************************************************

    Brady and Rodgers are smarter, they give themselves up and slide. Try reading the rules

  21. uptome26 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:24 pm
    CHURCHILL says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:26 pm
    ————————————————
    Who didn’t see these 2 comments coming? What are you crybabies going to do when Tom Brady retires? Acknowledge that running QBs who don’t slide get hit? Nope, you’ll just find something else to whine about.

  22. Wentz seems like a great talent, but the old “greatest ability is availability” thing is real. It’s too bad he can’t stay healthy. But that was a wicked shot. Clowney may not have meant to do it. It’s just that, with the Seahawks, it’s kind of like the boy who cried wolf. And — other than the no-call last week in the end zone — it just seems like they always benefit from controversial calls. Kind of like a certain team from the Northeast.

  27. daphne49er says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:53 pm
    ***********************
    It wouldn’t have been. If you had watched the game you would noticed that Wilson knows how to slide and avoid contact.
    Sorry the truth is that Wentz was acting like a runner and got tackled.

  28. therealtrenches says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:56 pm
    Clowney actually redirects his body and pivots his head to make contact with Wentz’s head. It’s pretty blatant.
    ****************
    ah, you noticed then that he did not lead with the crown of his helmet? Pretty obvious is what you should have said.

  29. HagemeisterPark says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:40 pm
    —————————-

    Spoken like a casual football fan who only watches his team play and who’s entire knowledge of Foles consist of the ‘17 & ‘18 playoffs.

  31. Head to head. Pretty simple. Slick Pete teaches this. He was happy Wentz was knocked out of the game. Just like at USC. Cheater.

