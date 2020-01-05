Referee calls Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Carson Wentz “incidental” contact

Doug Pederson wouldn’t comment on Jadeveon Clowney‘s hit on Carson Wentz because the Eagles coach said he “didn’t see it.” Referee Shawn Smith said officials saw it clearly.
Smith told a pool reporter no flag was thrown because the contact was deemed “incidental.”
“We didn’t deem it to be a foul,” Smith told pool reporter Zach Berman.
Clowney made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Wentz at the end of a run in the first quarter. The hit to the back of Wentz’s head knocked the Eagles quarterback out of the game.
“He was a runner, and he did not give himself up,” Smith said. “We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgement, we didn’t rule that to be a foul.”