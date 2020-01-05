Cowboys have informed Jason Garrett he will not return

Getty Images

The news was expected Monday. Then, Tuesday. Then, Wednesday. . .

The Cowboys informed Jason Garrett on Sunday afternoon that they are moving on from him, with PFT confirming the report of Jay Glazer of Fox.

Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14, will not return as the team’s head coach.

Garrett’s exit was anticipated since the season ended a week ago, but the Cowboys still have made no announcement even after interviewing Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy for the job.

Glazer reports that the split “was always sensitive for Jerry [Jones] because of his relationship with Jason.”

Garrett was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys and later offensive coordinator for the team under Wade Phillips before replacing Phillips as interim coach during the 2010 season.

The Cowboys now can get on with a full-fledged search for Garrett’s replacement, the first time since 2007 they have had an extensive search for a new coach. In 2011, Garrett was promoted to the full-time position.

It also frees up Garrett to seek another coaching job elsewhere.