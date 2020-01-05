Report: Dan Snyder met with Rick Smith before hiring Ron Rivera

Getty Images

When Ron Rivera was introduced as the new Washington coach, he talked about how he and owner Dan Snyder agreed on a coach-centric organizational chart.

Prior to that, however, Snyder was interviewing another potential team president.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Snyder met in the Bahamas with former Texans General Manager Rick Smith, and nearly hired him to be team president.

Smith spent last year out of football, spending time with his family as his wife Tiffany passed away in January after a battle with cancer. Meeting with Snyder’s a reasonable sign he’s ready to return to the game.

Snyder had fired former team president Bruce Allen after a 10-year run of dysfunction. But at some point after interviewing Smith, he apparently decided on a different flow chart.

Schefter also reports that the team is willing to wait until after the 2020 NFL Draft to add a General Manager to work with Rivera, a time when more changes are anticipated in the front office there.