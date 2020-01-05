Report: Good chance Kwon Alexander plays next weekend

Getty Images

The 49ers got linebacker Kwon Alexander back on the practice field this week and Alexander may be doing more than practicing next week.

Alexander has been out since tearing his pectoral muscle in late October and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has a “good chance” of playing next Saturday. The 49ers will find out their opponent on Sunday.

If Alexander does play next weekend, he’d join Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in making it back from pectoral tears in time to take part in the postseason. Alexander said this week that Watt “lifted me up a little bit” as they were going through the recovery process last year.

The 49ers also hope to have defensive end Dee Ford and safety Jaquiski Tartt back in the lineup for their playoff opener.