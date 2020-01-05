Ryan Tannehill: Titans have “a lot of belief” in ourselves

The Titans turned their season around in October when Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the team’s starting quarterback and they’ve grown accustomed to more productive outings than the one they got on Saturday night.

Tannehill was 8-of-15 for 72 yards in New England, but no one is complaining about his performance. The Titans won 20-13 and big nights for Derrick Henry and their defense were the leading reasons why they handed the Patriots their first home playoff loss since January 2013.

After the game, Tannehill said that the win was an illustration of how the team’s faith in itself carries through regardless of the circumstances.

“This team believes in each other,” Tannehill said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve believed in each other all year and it’s come through trial. We’ve been in situations like this, tough games, tight games, and found a way to make a play and win. It’s happened over and over again throughout the year so there’s a lot of belief. The game may be ugly, may be in a tight spot but we’re just going to keep playing, keep plugging away and somebody will make a play, and we were able to do that tonight.”

Tennessee has another tall test ahead of them in Baltimore next weekend, but Saturday night’s win is a pretty good sign that adverse conditions aren’t going to force them to count themselves out ahead of time.