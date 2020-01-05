Seahawks advance with 17-9 win over Eagles

Getty Images

The Seahawks faced a decision on third-and-10 from their own 11-yard-line with under two minutes to play in Sunday’s game and they made the call that has helped them make regular playoff appearances since 2012.

They put the game on Russell Wilson‘s shoulders and he delivered a perfect throw to D.K. Metcalf for a 36-yard gain that allowed the Seahawks to run a couple of kneeldowns to ice a 17-9 win. Wilson also hit Metcalf for a 53-yard score in the third quarter and the rookie ended the day with seven catches for 160 yards.

Metcalf set a new rookie record for receiving yards while Wilson just added to his glittering playoff resume. He was 18-of-30 for 325 yards and led the Seahawks with 45 rushing yards.

Philly couldn’t match that kind of quarterback play. Carson Wentz left the game in the first quarter with a head injury and Josh McCown running an offense already overstuffed with backups wasn’t enough to make a strong defensive outing stand up for the Eagles.

The Eagles were able to drive into scoring position on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, but they failed to convert fourth downs both times. Miles Sanders couldn’t catch a pass thrown slightly behind him on the first and McCown was sacked while trying to find someone open on the second.

That was the seventh sack of the game for a Seahawks defense that only had 28 of them in the regular season. Playing a depleted Eagles offense probably didn’t hurt in terms of getting things rolling, but figuring out a way to keep Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed and company going in Green Bay would be a welcome boost to whatever Wilson will have up his sleeve next Sunday.