Seahawks advance with 17-9 win over Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
The Seahawks faced a decision on third-and-10 from their own 11-yard-line with under two minutes to play in Sunday’s game and they made the call that has helped them make regular playoff appearances since 2012.

They put the game on Russell Wilson‘s shoulders and he delivered a perfect throw to D.K. Metcalf for a 36-yard gain that allowed the Seahawks to run a couple of kneeldowns to ice a 17-9 win. Wilson also hit Metcalf for a 53-yard score in the third quarter and the rookie ended the day with seven catches for 160 yards.

Metcalf set a new rookie record for receiving yards while Wilson just added to his glittering playoff resume. He was 18-of-30 for 325 yards and led the Seahawks with 45 rushing yards.

Philly couldn’t match that kind of quarterback play. Carson Wentz left the game in the first quarter with a head injury and Josh McCown running an offense already overstuffed with backups wasn’t enough to make a strong defensive outing stand up for the Eagles.

The Eagles were able to drive into scoring position on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, but they failed to convert fourth downs both times. Miles Sanders couldn’t catch a pass thrown slightly behind him on the first and McCown was sacked while trying to find someone open on the second.

That was the seventh sack of the game for a Seahawks defense that only had 28 of them in the regular season. Playing a depleted Eagles offense probably didn’t hurt in terms of getting things rolling, but figuring out a way to keep Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed and company going in Green Bay would be a welcome boost to whatever Wilson will have up his sleeve next Sunday.

  8. Good job with your WR draft pick Pat’s, you could have DK Metcalf instead of Harris. You would still be playing, and Tom wouldn’t be sad anymore..

  12. Welcome back to Wisconsin Mr. Wilson.

    While you have had some success over the Packers of old, you have yet to play THIS defense and more specifically, the Smith Bros.

    Should be a damn fine football game.

  17. 17 points against a depleted Eagles team? Ok. I know the Packers aren’t the best team but they’re definitely better than the Eagles. That kind of play for the Seahawks simply won’t cut it.

  19. logicalvoicesays says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:49 pm
    Thanks for the usual embarrassment of the NFC Eagles. Ron Rivera and the Redskins will run the division in the ROARING 20S BELIEVE THAT!!!

    ——-

    Win a meaningful game this century and we’ll talk.

  21. david fontaine says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Good job with your WR draft pick Pat's, you could have DK Metcalf instead of Harris. You would still be playing, and Tom wouldn't be sad anymore.
    —————————————————————————————————————–
    It’s worse than that. They could have taken both. Metcalf was on the board in Rd 2 when the Patriots were on the clock, but they traded back with the Seahawks because why would they need a giant, fast, stud WR on the outside?

  23. Shame about Wentz, Eagles played tough though. Happy to see the Seahawks move on but was hoping to see them play SF again for the rubber match. GB gonna be real tough at Lambeau, obvs

  24. 59 years of mediocrity says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:49 pm
    Welcome back to Wisconsin Mr. Wilson.

    While you have had some success over the Packers of old, you have yet to play THIS defense and more specifically, the Smith Bros.

    Should be a damn fine football game
    —————-
    LOL

    Seahawks will own the packers again

  26. Imagine getting concussed after having your head smashed into the turf and then morons calling you injury prone.

  28. Clowney is a dirty dirty player. He should be suspended for the remainder of the year and heavily fined.

  29. Nice the Hawks pick up a bye next week prior to the rematch with the ‘whiners for a trip to the SB!

  30. Russell Wilson to Metcalf is a thing of beauty. The rookie is only going to get better. What a playoff debut!

    Seahawk pass rush is much better when Diggs plays. It looked like it did the last time he was out there.

  31. Weakest playoff team in recent memory, and seattle still needs a cheap shot to sneak away with the win. Even then, the half-mummified corpse of Josh McCown was one pass away from tying it.

  33. “If you can beat A Rod in GB? Then….you can start flapping.”

    beat your team once and lost by six inches the second time. settle down.

  36. Seahawks only scored 17 points and almost lost to the Eagles 40 year old backup qb. Wilson is so overrated. The packers will blowout the seahawks next week by two tds.
    Seahawks 16
    Packers 31

  40. I think if Wentz wasn’t knocked out the outcome might have been different. No one is going anywhere when McClown comes in. Anyway, glad to see Seattle advance as they have a 90% chance to knock the cheese off the old block.

  42. Seattle may lose in the next round…but I think they exceeded the expectations of most fans. They weren’t suppoed to make the playoffs and most had them being last or 3rd in the NFC West.

    I think they have had a very succesful season.

    Still surprised the Rams didn’t make it. but very few Superbowl losers make the playoffs.

  45. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:48 pm
    I am not a fan but if Philly signed Keap as a backup instead of McCowen they would have had a better chance of winning this game.

    Kap was busy with Iran. Now if the Iggles still had Foles…

  47. donttrollonme says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:49 pm
    I just came here to watch 2012s gloat about beating a 9-7 team with a 90 yo backup QB.

    If you can beat A Rod in GB? Then….you can start flapping.
    +++
    AA Ron is not 90. He’s 83.

    If Seattle wins, they win. If they lose, they lose.

    Either way, if the outcome affects your life, that’s one you.

    Additionally, you haven’t beaten any team, and your flapping.

  48. Michael E says:
    Cowboys would have won.
    ==

    Woulda, coulda, shoulda.
    The Cowboys weren’t even good enough to beat out Philadelphia in the worst division in football, therefore Dallas wasn’t a playoffs participant. That renders your assertion so much hot air.

  49. Michael E says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:57 pm
    Cowboys would have won.
    ———————————

    With Cooper Rush? Because that’s the comparison.

  51. Looking forward to welcoming the Seahawks back to Lambeau field again.
    We have a very interesting playoff history over the years and I’m quite sure next Sunday’s game will be just another chapter to remember.
    The Packers will definitely have their hands full and I’m expecting a spirited battle between the two.
    Good luck, and may the best team prevail.

  52. Eagles fan here. Can’t complain at all. Good coaching, fun to see the RBs, great effort.
    We need to take the backup QB position very seriously, maybe Foles returns in a supporting role? Good experience for the team, lots of development for the young guys and next year the team will be better. Howie has some work to do.

  54. The Eagles should fire their scouting and personnel departments for passing on a great wide receiver like Metcalf and drafting slower than dirt JJAW instead.

  57. Yeah right. That “perfect throw” to Metcalf woulda been a TD if Wilson wasn’t such a weenie arm.

  58. Great game Seahawks!! Keep it going, one game at a time!! We’re hurting like everyone else is at this time of year. Would love to see Minnesota thump the Clara Clowns and for Seattle to beat GB. Then it would be a home game baby!!

  60. Michael E says:
    January 5, 2020 at 7:57 pm
    Cowboys would have won.

    +++

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  62. The nfl shouldn learn from rugby and remove helmets from the game, you don’t see rugby players leading with their head to hit players with their head. Its,alot safer with no helmets, because helmets are nothing but weapons used to spearhead players. If helmets were removed, it would eliminate dirty cheapshot head to head hits and concussions. That d.e for the seahawks is a dirty player, he speared wentz to the head then slammed his head into the ground. That was an intentional dirty hit, he was trying to injure wentz. A simple wrap up tackle is not hard to do. Watch a rugby game and take notes on how to tackle. Eliminate the helmet, and you’ll eliminate concussions.

  65. Hope the chicken hawks season lasts another week. Very much want them to come and play the 49ers. Little Russ throwing it up hoping for a miracle or PI and dirty Pete chomping his gum on a last minute goal line stand is all an opponent could ask for.

