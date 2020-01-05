Sean Payton not complaining about no-call on Vikings’ touchdown

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2020, 4:49 PM EST
A year ago, when the Saints’ postseason ended on a pass interference no-call, coach Sean Payton didn’t hide his displeasure. Today, Payton was diplomatic.

Asked after the game if he got an explanation for why Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was not flagged for offensive pass interference on his game-winning overtime touchdown catch, Payton didn’t directly answer and instead simply praised the Vikings for a hard-fought win.

“Tip your hats to Minnesota,” Payton said. “They deserved to win. . . . They made more plays than we did.”

Rudolph definitely extended his arm to push off before catching the pass in the end zone, although it probably wasn’t flagrant enough to get overturned on replay. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay said it was offensive pass interference. Former NFL referee John Parry wrote on Twitter that it was at least close enough to pass interference that it wouldn’t have been overturned if the officials on the field had called it. Former NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino said the same.

Both Blandino and Parry also noted, however, that NFL head of officiating Al Riveron has had a very high standard for overturning the call on the field when it comes to pass interference.

Still, given the circumstances of last year’s no-call in New Orleans leading to replay on pass interference, it’s reasonable for the Saints to complain that the play at least should have been reviewed.

There were no such complaints, however, from Payton.

  1. The Vikings also won’t be complaining on the non-call of defensive pass interference where defender never looked for the ball (first violation) and then held the arm of the defender (second violation).

  7. I’m sure Packer fans will have something to say about the refs — they seem to think they are experts in the area on every Viking game.

  10. Is it me or did the Saints look flat and look like they didn’t care? First, there was almost no crowd noise. Second, the Saints looked flat. And third, what’s up with Brees being all smiles after the game.

  12. Soo it has to be SO flagrant vs just actual? Why is there a difference. He completely pushed off and if he hadn’t done so wouldn’t have been open. The officials need to get their heads out of their…..

  13. I’m a Saints fan and I’m not complaining about that last call (or non call). Saints played poorly for most of the game and didn’t deserve to win. Vikings earned the victory.

  16. Fickle referee rulings (and non-rulings) make a joke out of most NFL games. Unless a team dominates their opponent, the outcome of the game is decided by the refs most of the time.

  17. Oh please. The DB was all over him and never turned his head. He could have been called for PI had Rudolph not caught the ball just as easily.

  18. Why does Peyton and Brees not get the same level of heat that GB and AR gets over only winning 1 SB with a top tier QB?

  19. That’s because Payton knows when you’re 8 point favorites at home, it really shouldn’t come down to a no-call in OT anyway. Saints failed.

  20. I’m sorry but what kind of crap is this? If it was pass interference then just say so. If they called it pass interference there was probably not enough to overturn it? That is the best these guys can do with all their experience? Way to play it safe guys. If the Vikings were this afraid to commit, they would be packing up their lockers not the Saints.

  22. Looked clean to me. They were mugging Diggs the whole game and those never got called on third down. Kirk finally had a signature throw.

  23. It’s a good No-Call. They both were getting physical with each other. A call there could’ve determined the game and it was too ticky-tacky to call it. Que the (S)aints fans to cry and complain about being robbed…again. Face it the (S)aints were the NFC favorite and choked again!

  25. Andrew Teal says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:11 pm
    Why does Peyton and Brees not get the same level of heat that GB and AR gets over only winning 1 SB with a top tier QB?

    ————————————
    AZ doesn’t really get that heat. But Green Bay does. But also GB brings that on themselves because they are a lot louder about it.

  27. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    January 5, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    The Vikings also won’t be complaining on the non-call of defensive pass interference where defender never looked for the ball (first violation) and then held the arm of the defender (second violation).
    ______________________________

    Nowhere in the NFL rule book does it mention players looking for the ball or he didn’t look back. I wish announcers would stop saying that. It’s about contact and playing the ball, not looking for it.

  30. And a happy new year!! says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:25 pm
    Andrew Teal says:
    January 5, 2020 at 5:11 pm
    Why does Peyton and Brees not get the same level of heat that GB and AR gets over only winning 1 SB with a top tier QB?

    ______________

    Because Green Bay had Favre before Rodgers, that’s 28 years with 3 NFC champs and 2 SB wins with arguably two top 10 all time QB’s. Its underachievement on a mammoth scale.

