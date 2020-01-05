Tony Romo’s “guess”: Tom Brady is coming back

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2020, 9:11 AM EST
When it comes to Tom Brady‘s instantly murky football future, everyone will have a guess. Some guesses will be more reliable than others.

Tony Romo of CBS, who worked multiple games involving the Patriots this season and who met with Brady in the days preceding the season-ending loss to Tennessee has a guess that should not be ignored.

“I’m gonna tell everyone right now that I believe Tom Brady is coming back to play,” Romo said near the end of last night’s game. “This is a guess. I think he’s coming back to play. . . . What I saw out of him, not only today but when I watched him this year, he is not done. He needs help around him. Now where he’s gonna play? Is it here is it — that’s, whatever, I think he’s coming back. And I think he’s going to be very motivated to possibly show people that at that next stage, he’s not done.”

Later, Jim Nantz of CBS pointed out that Brady may indeed stay with the Patriots.

“He said, ‘Who knows? Maybe a sign a five-year extension?'” Nantz explained.

“He’s coming back,” Romo said again, more forcefully and without calling it a guess.

Again, whether he’s coming back to New England or going somewhere else remains to be seen. Any team that needs a quarterback should want him. Even if there are signs of slippage (his numbers this year and specifically last night were far from his usual standard), Brady’s presence in the locker room and his ability to sell tickets and move merchandise make him worthy of a blank check.

The real question is whether he’s looking to make money or to win another championship or two. Plenty of teams that need quarterbacks have a long way to go to get to the top of the mountain. Only a small handful of teams have the other pieces to contend at a high level — and most of them have quarterbacks.

  3. Congrats Titans, great game.

    Maybe BB will hire someone who knows how to draft WRs in the off-season…prob wishful thinking but 46 days till spring training.

  4. Brady has been trash since Nov 2018, if he want to come back and try to cheat his way to another title, let him. His legacy is tarnished anyway.

  6. My bet is that Josh McDaniels and Brady work together on picking a new team. I think he follows McDaniels wherever he goes.

  7. If Brady does not give the Pats a hometown discount will they have to pay him his market value? I can’t see Brady anywhere but with the Pats. IMHO if Brady leaves I can see Belichich hanging them up as well! Does he want to TRY & rebuild? I don’t think so especially with no QB in waiting.

  8. It really depends on the draft and what 12 wants on a contract – if he wants too much or if BB drafts a QB (Tua or ?) then Brady is gone and it won’t be his choice.

  10. If that’s the last pass of Tom Brady’s career, which I doubt, it would be highly ironic if his last pass, like the first pass of Sam Darnold’s career, was a pick-6.

  11. Interesting offseason. Considering Brady never demanded top dollar, I can see them arriving at an agreement.

  13. Brady has nothing to prove, I get that he is the ultimate competitor and feels he has gas left in the tank, but we all know they are only fumes..

    As a Cowboy fan it was sickening watching Emmitt play those last two years when the only thing resembling him was the number and name on the jersey..

  14. harshestreality says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:36 am
    It really depends on the draft and what 12 wants on a contract – if he wants too much or if BB drafts a QB (Tua or ?) then Brady is gone and it won’t be his choice.
    _____________________________________________________________________
    Who would let them move that far up in the draft and TUA will still be rehabbing
    and not starting next year.

  16. Tom Brady is served best by going to a team that has everything else in place but needs a decent quarterback. why would he want to start from scratch at his age.

    The Bears-and maybe a few others are in this catagory.

    Mcdaniels-if he goes to cleveland-will use Baker Mayfield-who needs the right coach

  20. BB can do as he wants-except in the Brady situation where Kraft may not let him.

    However unlike 3 years ago Brady is not playing at the highest level anymore.

    Kraft and Belechick were both correct. BB would have traded brady and kept garrapolo and Kraft was right in Brady had some years left.

