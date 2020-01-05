Tua Tagovailoa to announce decision Monday during Nick Saban’s press conference

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa already announced he would make an announcement on his future Monday. Alabama announced Sunday the quarterback will announce his decision during Nick Saban’s noon ET press conference.

The fact that Tagovailoa is making his decision public in that setting has invited speculation that he is returning for his senior season. As our friend Zach Barnett of College Football Talk writes, “The thought here is Saban wouldn’t sit for a press conference that announces a player’s departure.”

Whatever Tagovailoa decides will come as no surprise.

After being a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018, Tagovailoa was expected to finish his college career in 2019, declare for the NFL Draft and become a top pick in 2020. But things got complicated when Tagovailoa injured his hip in a Nov. 16 game against Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip and fractured the posterior wall, requiring immediate surgery and ending his season.

That could affect his draft status if he declares this season.

The Crimson Tide have lost Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills and Xavier McKinney to the NFL but Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood are returning.