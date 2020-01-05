Vikings up 20-10, offense rolling

Getty Images

In playoff games, you expect the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks to take charge.

You do not expect it from Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings quarterback is heating up, making a number of impressive throws as the Vikings have taken a 20-10 lead on the Saints in the third quarter.

Cousins took a hard shot before delivering a 34-yard strike to Adam Thielen, and then found Stefon Diggs for the first time all day to set up the touchdown.

Dalvin Cook ran it in for his second score of the game, and he has 19 carries for 87 yards at the moment.

The offensive balance is right for them at the moment, as the Saints are struggling, with Drew Brees stuck at 79 passing yards.