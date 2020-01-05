Vikings up at halftime, thanks to Dalvin Cook and defense

Getty Images

The Saints and Vikings each turned the ball over once in the first half.

The Vikings were able to get more out of it.

After Vikings safety Anthony Harris picked off Drew Brees late in the second quarter, the Vikings got a touchdown from Dalvin Cook to take a 13-10 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Cook has 16 carries for 84 yards in the first half, as the Vikings have been able to grind away at the Saints.

The Saints had a chance to tie it before the break, but Wil Lutz missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

He was that close because Deonte Harris returned a kickoff 54 yards, and Brees hit Michael Thomas for a 20-yard gain, on a day when big plays have been hard to come by.

The Vikings fumbled on their opening possession, but the Saints had to settle for a field goal then.

The vikings have outgained the Saints 202-137 in the first half, with Brees held to 63 passing yards.