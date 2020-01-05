Zach Ertz active, Lane Johnson inactive for Eagles

Getty Images

Word on Saturday was that tight end Zach Ertz would play for the Eagles in their playoff opener after being cleared for full activity and the team confirmed it on Sunday afternoon.

Ertz is active for their home game against the Seahawks. Ertz did not play against the Giants in the Week 17 win that made the Eagles a playoff team.

As expected, right tackle Lane Johnson is out for the Eagles. He was listed as questionable with the ankle injury that kept him out of the final three games of the season, but the same reports that Ertz would play said Johnson would be out again this weekend.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, running back Elijah Holyfield, defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive end Genard Avery and guard Sua Opeta are also out for Philadelphia.

The Seahawks ruled out wide receiver Malik Turner, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and left tackle Duane Brown on Friday. Left guard Mike Iupati was listed as questionable with a neck injury and is inactive on Sunday. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone, defensive end L.J. Collier and wide receiver Jaron Brown round out their inactive list.