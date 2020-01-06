All four home teams favored in divisional round

Getty Images

Three road teams won in the wild card round of the playoffs, but the home teams are the favorites in the divisional round.

San Francisco is listed as a 6.5 or 7-point favorite over Minnesota at various sports books, Baltimore is a 9.5 or 10-point favorite over Tennessee, Kansas City is a 9 or 9.5-point favorite over Houston and Green Bay is a 3.5 or 4-point favorite over Seattle.

The home teams are almost always favored in the divisional round, as they are the top two teams in their conferences and are coming off a bye week playing against teams that have had to play the week before. Last year all four home teams were favored, and all four won while three of the four covered the spread.

Over the last five seasons, the home team has been favored in 19 of 20 divisional round games, with only the 2017 Eagles, after losing Carson Wentz, being underdogs. Home teams are 16-4 in those 20 games.