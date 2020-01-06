Bill O’Brien on J.J. Watt playing more: We’ll see how week goes

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt came through his first game back from a torn pectoral without any sign of a medical issue, so he’s set to play again in Kansas City this weekend.

The question of how much he’ll be playing was asked of Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday. Watt played 52 of the 85 defensive snaps for Houston against the Bills and was used more frequently during the second half and overtime of the win.

O’Brien said any increase in that playing time will come after watching Watt this week and discussing plans with defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

“We’ll see how he does during the week, how he’s feeling,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com. “That’s a lot of communication between he and I and Romeo. He’s been doing this for a long time, so he’ll help us determine how he’s feeling and how much he’ll be in there.”

Watt had a key sack of Josh Allen in the third quarter and was credited for two quarterback hits while providing consistent pressure as the Texans came back from being down 16-0 in the second half of the game.