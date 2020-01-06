Brandon Brooks will have shoulder surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks will undergo shoulder surgery Thursday and expects to return in about two months.

“I’m thinking as we go into the summer, OTAs,” Brooks said Monday, via video from Tim McManus of ESPN.

The Pro Bowl right guard injured his shoulder in the season finale against the Giants, landing him on injured reserve for the postseason. He broke a bone in his right shoulder socket that Dr. James Andrews will repair.

Brooks’ rehab, though, won’t be nearly as extensive as last year’s on his injured Achilles.

“I tore my Achilles [last year]. This is way easier than that, so it’s not a big deal,” Brooks said, via video from Kristen Rodgers of Fox 29 Philly.