Brett Favre: Mike McCarthy can “handle” Jerry Jones as his boss

Posted by Charean Williams on January 6, 2020, 4:10 PM EST
Getty Images

Coaching the Cowboys is unlike coaching anywhere else.

Owner Jerry Jones does two radio shows a week, and his postgame press conferences are better attended than the head coach’s.

Mike McCarthy took the Cowboys’ job knowing all that.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes McCarthy will fare just fine with Jones as his boss.

“I don’t know Jerry other than what I see and what I hear,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, he’s the owner, and everything starts and stops with him. Mike’s a smart guy. He knows that, and he knows that maybe at times Jerry will interfere or say things that you don’t necessarily agree with or don’t like. But it is what it is. I’ll say this: Mike is one of those guys from Pittsburgh. He’s hard-nosed. He’s tough. He is an aggressive personality. If there’s anyone out there presently that can handle that, it’s Mike. I believe that wholeheartedly.”

7 responses to “Brett Favre: Mike McCarthy can “handle” Jerry Jones as his boss

  1. Many times McCarthy’s teams have started slow but finished very strong in November/December. Had disappointments in the playoffs, but what about Payton and Carroll – their teams have some that got away also. McCarthy will have to prove that he updated himself, but it won’t be for lack of effort.

  2. Anecdotal, but Favre does know the guy well. I think McCarthy will be highly motivated to succeed. He would be treated like a demi-god if he brings another Lombardi to North Texas.

  3. There are many people in Green Bay who were ready for a coaching change, but hold McCarthy in high regard and wish him well in Dallas.

  4. He went from 50,000 owners to one. Kind of a different dynamic. Maybe Aaron was boss so maybe he will know how to handle the one that the light shines the brightest on.

    Favre was too much of a kid in the backyard to be the boss. He just wanted to play. Not sure if he’s the best person to ask.

    PS: I’d take Favre over Rodgers every Sunday until the end of time. I’d take the 50K owners in GB over Jerry too.

  7. I like the new Brett. Thoughtful yet reserved, offering opinions that seem to be legitimate. If the Brett of his 30s had this mindset we would have been spared the annual retirement talk and related hijinks. Might have also won that cold weather playoff game against the Giants where he quit trying in overtime.

