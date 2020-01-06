Brett Favre: Mike McCarthy can “handle” Jerry Jones as his boss

Getty Images

Coaching the Cowboys is unlike coaching anywhere else.

Owner Jerry Jones does two radio shows a week, and his postgame press conferences are better attended than the head coach’s.

Mike McCarthy took the Cowboys’ job knowing all that.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes McCarthy will fare just fine with Jones as his boss.

“I don’t know Jerry other than what I see and what I hear,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, he’s the owner, and everything starts and stops with him. Mike’s a smart guy. He knows that, and he knows that maybe at times Jerry will interfere or say things that you don’t necessarily agree with or don’t like. But it is what it is. I’ll say this: Mike is one of those guys from Pittsburgh. He’s hard-nosed. He’s tough. He is an aggressive personality. If there’s anyone out there presently that can handle that, it’s Mike. I believe that wholeheartedly.”