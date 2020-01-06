Browns request permission to interview Jim Schwartz

Getty Images

The Browns have requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Schwartz, 53, has spent the past four seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He served in the same role with the Bills in 2014.

He has head coaching experience, having coached the Lions from 2009-2013. Schwartz went 29-51, with the Lions making the postseason in 2011 with a 10-6 record.

In his 18 seasons as either a defensive coordinator or head coach, Schwartz’s defensive unit has ranked in the top 10 six times.

The Browns have cast a wide net, with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy among the candidates.