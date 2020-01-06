Browns to interview Josh McDaniels Friday

Getty Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels moved up the date of his interview with the Giants, but his meeting with the Browns is apparently staying put.

Word last week was that McDaniels would interview for head coaching jobs on Friday and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that McDaniels is still planning to speak to Cleveland that day. He’s scheduled to interview with the Giants on Wednesday.

McDaniels is also expected to interview with the Panthers, but a date for that meeting has not been reported or announced at this point.

The Browns interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll Monday. They’ve also interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Mike McCarthy, although McCarthy is off the market after agreeing to coach the Cowboys.