Carolina to interview Josh McDaniels on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Panthers have a date set with Josh McDaniels. They will interview the Patriots offensive coordinator on Tuesday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

McDaniels, 43, also has interviews scheduled with the Giants on Wednesday and the Browns on Friday.

PFT reported this weekend that the Patriots expect McDaniels to leave if he’s offered a job.

The Panthers have Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on tap for Thursday in Minnesota.

The team already has interviewed Mike McCarthy twice (before he went to Dallas), Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and interim coach Perry Fewell.