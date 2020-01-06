Carson Wentz: Head injury was scary, but feeling good on Monday

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke to his teammates after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but his first public comments about the head injury that knocked him out of the game waited until Monday.

Wentz made those comments on an Instagram post that opened with the quarterback writing he’s “so dang proud of this team and how we battled” over the course of the season. Wentz then moved on to an update on his condition.

“Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers — Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers,” Wentz wrote. “Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game.”

Wentz closed out the post by predicting “big things” are coming next year. That will be his fifth year with the Eagles and the hope will be that he can see it out on the field for the first time since his rookie season.