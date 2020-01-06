Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as next head coach

Getty Images

It took the Cowboys forever to fire a coach.

It took them no time at all to hire one.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Packers boss Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach.

The news comes less than 12 hours after they announced they finally parted ways with former coach Jason Garrett, though his removal had become obvious and inevitable for some time.

McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 years with the Packers, and won a Super Bowl. His addition should allow Jerry Jones to keep some existing staffers, while satisfying his preference for NFL experience.