Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as next head coach

It took the Cowboys forever to fire a coach.

It took them no time at all to hire one.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Packers boss Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach.

The news comes less than 12 hours after they announced they finally parted ways with former coach Jason Garrett, though his removal had become obvious and inevitable for some time.

McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 years with the Packers, and won a Super Bowl. His addition should allow Jerry Jones to keep some existing staffers, while satisfying his preference for NFL experience.

McCarthy had also interviewed with the Panthers, Browns, and Giants.

135 responses to “Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as next head coach

  7. Congrats to Mike McCarthy. I do wish him well in Dallas.

    Mike had said his family “needs football right now.” I felt his pain in that statement and I am glad he is going to be back doing what he loves.

  11. Well, this was a lazy coaching search. MEH!
    Marvin Lewis = Rooney Rule interview. Let’s stop the charade.

  19. So much for the Zimmer to the Cowboys rumor…

    Wish McCarthy the best of luck in Dallas, except when he plays the Vikings.

  20. McCarthy should have better luck working in Dallas without princess Rodgers calling the shots. Although working under Jerry will have its cons I’m sure. Good hire for the Cowboys IMO.

  24. Ha!

    No need to draft a TE, McCarthy doesn’t use them.
    Zeke? McCarthy wont use him either!

    MCCarthy doesn’t scheme at all. He, 100% expects to simply beat you on talent. His press conferences will be full of talk about pad level, fundamentals and 1 on 1 match ups. That’s how he expects to win. Not scheme to get Cooper open but that Cooper will, on his own, simply be open 100% of plays, regardless of Defensive alignment.

  28. Will McCarthy be allowed to use the analytics he’s been studying this past year? We all know the Cowboys don’t believe in that.

  31. I am rooting for this guy to apply his triumphs and mistakes as he navigates a talented team and a bombastic owner in Dallas. He has a daunting task ahead of him.

  35. Seems like a reasonable hire for a team that thinks they have the requisite talent to win right now. I’ll bet, though, that Cowboys fans might have wanted a more imaginative hire. I thought for sure McCarthy would end up with the Browns, they could really use the authority of a coach with a Superbowl win to clean that place up. I wonder what happens to Kris Richard and Kellen Moore now?

  36. Meh! As a Cowboy’s fan, not really impressed with the hire. He was fired from GB for not being innovative on offense. Why didn’t the Cowboys at least interview Riley, Ruhle. They interviewed Lewis, McCarthy, and a phone interview with Fisher, and that’s it.

  39. Dallas hires GreenBay’s fired trash. I would expect nothing less from idiot Jerry Jones. I am already looking forward to next year when Cowboys play at Vikings and get another epic beat down.
    Thanks Jerry, you just made next years trip to the top easier for us.

    Vikings fan.

  40. I am surprised that McCarthy said yes, I don’t think he would be a Jones yes man type. Maybe Jerry is changing his ways, but I don’t believe that is remotely in his nature.

  42. You just know ESPN and all the NFL blogs are really bummed about this. They wanted at least a week to pontificate about all the ins and outs and who knows the most and why their opinion is best and all the usual nonsense. Oh well, too bad.

  44. Curious what this means for the boy wonder Moore, like the hire, hopefully they allow him to actually run the ship instead of merely steering it

  53. America is the real winner here as McCarthy is great at having elite talent and figuring out ways to lose big games, and America is a happier place when the Cowboys are losing 😛

  56. No matter who was hired there would be complaining!

    Can he Coach? SURE!

    Is he a proven winning Coach? SURE!

    Will he win in Dallas? R.E.L.A.X!!!!

    Let it play out and we will all watch it all unfold!

  57. Mike McCarthy has taken a year to re-invent himself. Jerry Jones appears to me self evaluating. The Cowboys have a ton of talent. This could be really interesting. And it can go either way.

  58. Many of the Packer fans will come on here and say he was a horrible coach. That is nonsense!! His message may have got stale after so long, but he was a good coach with mediocre talent and a qb who did what he wanted. If Jones stays the heck out of the way and listens to him, Unfortunately ( cause I hate Dallas) they will be winning in no time.

  61. packers fans scoff but McCarthy won a SB, went 15-1. If it weren’t for rodgers changing his play calls who knows how many they could’ve won. The Cowboys just won the east with this move.

  65. I’m a GB fan and I do not like the Cowboys.

    BUT, here’s hoping that if MM is the Cowboys’ coach the next time Dallas plays GB and Rodgers is the GB quarterback, that the Boys annihilate Rodgers.

  66. So McCarthy turned Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers into HOFers from backup QBs?
    HCs with HOF QBs look very good.
    HCs with bad QBs look dumb.

    I predict 8-8 in 2020, and 2021.

  67. Good Luck Mike! Exceelent choice by Dallas. he is a solid football mind and will make this team a better organization as a whole.

  68. The timing is suspicious! So they basically left Garrett twisting in the wind for days and wasting his time coming back multiple days to “discuss” his job when they were negotiating with Mccarthy. That’s a bad way to treat someone that was apart of the organization for so long. They should have been honest and just told Garrett he wasn’t going to be brought back (right after the season ended).

    Also, how did the Cowboys comply with the Rooney rule? Just seems that Jones acted very sneaky when it wasn’t necessary.

  71. No job is perfect. In GB he had philosophical difference with the GM and a power struggle with his QB. Now in Dallas he will get a year of leeway then full on Jerry Jones meddling. I think he balanced that situation in GB well enough to get a pretty long run in Dallas. If he gets 10 years in Dallas he can probably retire and walk away. The Cowboys have a lot of talent and a good QB so I think he will make Dallas instantly better.

  72. In a dark corner, all that can be seen is the cherry of a cigarette and all that can be heard is clapping as Jason Garrett emerges from the shadow of Jerry Jones ready to begin his actual coaching career.

  73. Man the Cleveland browns really suck! Dis was your guy. C’mon you had all dis time to hire him before the cowboys even fired there coach. Imo he would have bn perfect for baker and the type of personnel on offense.

  74. They hired an O-coordinator that clearly 100% made his name by completely relying on the ad-lib ability of Rodgers and Farve to overcome his inept ability to call plays. No to mention he is pretty clueless about defense. Jerry got his desperate retread puppet that had no ability to adapt and change who was fired mid-season because of his failure. Seems a lot like what Garret did. The other issue why pay Zeke all that money and then hire a coach that really doesn’t really like the run game.

  76. I’ve never been a Cowboys fan, a hater. Oh yes! Guilty! But, I like McCarthy and he’d set for success in Dallas. ~sigh~ Well, maybe Rivera can lift the Redskins back into contention or whomever the Giants get hired can at least compete.

  80. 13 years with 2 1st ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Absolutely loaded offenses until 2016. 1 SB appearance. Terrible in game coach. Offense didn’t change one bit in all those years. Good luck Dallas – you’ll need it.

  84. What are Jerry and Cowboy fans going to do when they all realize their losing has
    nothing to do with the coach. Vince Lombardi couldn’t get those spoiled babies to win games.

  85. This is a really good hire. Jason Garrett could not get the Cowboys to the playoffs consistently enough. Say what you want about McCarthy, but he delivers playoff seasons. He had a streak of 8 straight trips to the playoffs in Green Bay. Are they going to be world-beating 14-2 seasons? No. But will he drastically increases the amount of shots the Cowboys will have to take a title home? Absolutely.

  86. A lot of hot air coming out of Dallas and now this. The Cowboys under Jerry Jones
    leadership are all about much to do about nothing. Look for the annual ” We are SB
    contenders again this coming off season ” from Jerry.

  88. If McCarthy is allowed to bring in his own assistants, or is forced to use Garrett’s (Jerry’s) leftovers; will tell you everything you need to know regarding his place on the totem pole, and weather you should expect any different results on the field or not.

  95. Granted it was with Rodgers at QB, but this guy at least does have a Super Bowl win on his resume. Closest the clapper ever got to a Superbowl was sitting in front of his Vizio….

  97. Unless Dak turns out to have an ego like Aaron Rodgers this should work well. They at least win the division next year. We’ll see at the halfway point wether they will be a SB contender.

  98. Given the stories that followed him out of GB, I would have looked a little longer. But maybe his firing brought him down to earth. Interested to see his staff hires. Good luck to all.

  100. couple things…
    Is McCarthy picking his own coaching staff, or is Jerruh trying to force coaches onto McCarthy? That’ll be telling quickly.

    Who’s the QB next season? Assume McCarthy had to have some input there in getting hired.

    Is Cooper coming back/getting giant new contract? Or punting Coop, and letting Gallup be #1/bring back Cobb/draft more.

  103. McMarthy walks into a great opportunity here. As a rabid Cowboys fan and even more rabid Jerrah hater, I’m desperately hoping Mike can weather the meddling and turn around our 25 years of frustration!!

  106. I found this list of coaches fired midseason from 2000 to 2012. You can be the judge about whether they worked out in their next stops.

    Coaches Replaced Midseason 2000-2012: Norv Turner, Bobby Ross, Vince Tobin, Bruce Coslet, Dennis Green, Dan Reeves, D. Wannstedt, Butch Davis, Mike Martz, Steve Mariucci, Bobby Petrino, Lane Kiffin, Mike Nolan, Dick Jauron, Brad Childress, Wade Phillips, J. McDaniels, M. Singletary, Jack Del Rio, Tony Sparano, Todd Haley.

    McCarthy might be a different animal, however. None of the guys on the list above were Super Bowl winners or had a .620 win percentage.

  108. just one SB with Rodgers in how many years? They should have won more trophies IMO.

    I hope he gets it done, and Jerry lets him do his job.

  109. how are these two not the same guy? Tons of talented players that somehow never quite lead the team to the results they should?

    Cowboys need to get used to “checking pad level” and “next man up”….which means, “the back-up player isn’t as talented, but we simply won’t adjust our scheme to deal with it…”

    For god’s sake, he was forced to start (and expected to win with) a wide receiver at running back. For more than one season.

    Super Bowl winning coaches don’t grow on trees. This is a good hire.

  112. After the collapse against the Seahawks in the 2015 NFC Championship game after leading 19-7 with 3 minutes left, I wouldn’t hire him to coach a pee wee league game. Worst coached game in history!

  113. McCarthy better give a big shout out to Peter King at his press conference, that’s all I got to say about THAT.

  114. Here is what really happened.

    The Jerruh was interviewing people prior to sending the Clapper packing to save Jerruh face. Instead of having it reported that people turned him down, Jerruh already had McCarthy nailed down at least to a verbal agreement. Only once that happened the Clapper was clapped out of Clappsville, Texas.

    While I would not say that McCarthy is a great coach, he is an upgrade. I’m not sure how the Dallas Cupcakes will do without having a constant clap for their underachieving efforts.

    Poor, McCarthy. Going from Ewwin Wawgers to Dakota will be a definite shock. One had talent and could steal free plays; the other can’t figure out if he’s a running back or a passer without much leadership talent.

  115. Vikings win, Zimmer deal is off the table. Cowboys hire McCarthy. I truly believe that Jones would have offered a trade for Zimmer.

  120. Many of the Packer fans will come on here and say he was a horrible coach. That is nonsense!! His message may have got stale after so long, but he was a good coach with mediocre talent and a qb who did what he wanted. If Jones stays the heck out of the way and listens to him, Unfortunately ( cause I hate Dallas) they will be winning in no time.
    =====

    He’s a good head coach. As long as a Championship isn’t hanging in the balance.

    Cowboys fan will be left wanting.

  121. I think the Cowboys in time will learn that Rodgers in his prime made McCarthy a winning coach. And that he’s not necessarily a winning coach without a star QB.

  123. Mike always gave vets off for OTAs.

    Why?

    Because his offense never changed and they knew it already.

    Lafleur comes in with LESS offensive talent and wins as many games in 1 year as Mike did in 2 combined. A real running game that was there for McC but he never used. There were games Jones was averaging almost 7 ypc and Mike wouldn’t give it to him. Aaron didnt change the play, Mike never even out RBs on the field.

    Rb averages 6.2 ypc and its 3rd and 2 – expect an empty backfield from McCarthy.

  124. HATE HATE HATE this hire. Has a SB winning coach ever won another with a second team? That’s the exact point Jerry made last time he did a coaching search. McCarthy is a retread who could have stayed home on Sunday and still won with Rodgers and Favre. He didn’t recognize the value of Tayson Hill which is why he’s making big plays for the Saints now. But my favorite MM anecdote is how he had a low-level Lambeau Field worker fired for daring to offer him encouraging words as he walked by. The guy was 6 months from retirement. Jerry will die w/o sniffing another SB.

  127. Vikings win, Zimmer deal is off the table. Cowboys hire McCarthy. I truly believe that Jones would have offered a trade for Zimmer.
    =====

    He still could have.. what difference does a week or two make??

  129. That is weird. I thought they would hire Marvin Lewis for sure and go through another decade of mediocrity.

  134. Cowboys hiring McCarthy to replace Garrett isn’t gonna move the needle much. I think the Cowboys are hoping for an Andy Reid to KC kinda scenario, but while McCarthy may resemble Reid, he’s not as good a coach.

    McCarthy is also an offensive coach, and the Cowboys need more help on defense.

  135. There has never been a coach to win a SB on two different teams. The Cowboys are ready to win now so I don’t get the hire.

