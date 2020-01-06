Cowboys hire Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy has made his first hire.

Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan will become the Cowboys new defensive coordinator, NFL Media reports.

Nolan and McCarthy have a long relationship, with Nolan having hired McCarthy as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2005. McCarthy became the Packers’ head coach the following season.

Nolan’s 92-year-old mother and three of Nolan’s siblings live in the Dallas area, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Nolan’s father, Dick, had two stints coaching in Dallas under Tom Landry and then Jimmy Johnson.

The Cowboys are expected to continue using the 4-3 as their base defense, Gehlken reports.