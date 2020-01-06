Cowboys opt for win-now approach

Sometimes, the things said by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can be taken at face value.

Last month, Jones threw water on the perception that he’ll pursue Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or some other college coach.

“College coaches coming directly into [NFL] head coach have the lowest percentage rate of success as opposed to coming from coordinators,” Jones said. “You pay a price for somebody to get up to date.”

The message was clear: Jones would be looking for a coach with NFL experience, and NFL success. And that’s what he got with Mike McCarthy, a former Packers coach who won a Super Bowl in the house that Jerry built. McCarthy also has a record of 7-3 against the Cowboys, beating Jason Garrett in a pair of division-round games.

McCarthy gets a job in which he’ll have something less than full input in the crafting of the roster, but how much input did he have in Green Bay? Former G.M. Ted Thompson gave McCarthy little help; the Cowboys will be far more willing to get McCarthy what he needs.

And even with Jerry and Stephen Jones running the show, the Dallas Cowboys are still The Dallas Cowboys. Despite 25 years and counting since the team’s last appearance in the NFC Championship game, they draw tens of thousands of fans, millions of viewers, and more attention than most teams.

  2. I don’t see this as a BAD hire necessarily, just kind of blah. Couple that with the fact that McCarthy was known for vanilla offense and letting Favre and Rodgers take over games to make him look good, and while Dak has shown he can play at a high level, he needs the game plan given to him. He can’t just take over games and improvise on a consistent basis. I think this is going to work well for a little while until whatever McCarthy has newly cooked up gets some tape and people studying it, and then they’ll struggle and fall on their faces with the occasional ‘WOW’ game against an opponent that McCarthy’s plan matches up well against. This will keep McCarthy around for 4 or 5 years before Jerry gets tired of it and we’ll be doing this dance again.

  3. This reminds me of when the Chiefs hired Andy Reid. Except the Cowboys have a much better roster now than the Chiefs did then.

    No reason this team should not be back in the playoffs next year.

  6. Mike McCarthy is a solid hire. And Jerry will be the general manager. I also agree that Aaron Rodgers is a prima donna.

  7. Let’s be honest, aside from Rodgers, would you rather have GB or Dallas’ roster? I would rather take Dallas (coming from a GB fan). And you also have a GM who’s willing to make big splash FA acquisitions, which GB never did. Could be different now with a new GM but McCarthy never had that luxury so who knows how much better he could’ve actually done in GB.

    I guess the downside is having Jones as owner/GM but maybe he’ll settle down a bit with a veteran HC.

  8. Hoping the year off helped McCarthy refresh his offense and that he and Kellen Moore can build a great balanced offense. Will be interesting to see who gets the DC job.

  10. Cowboys fans after 9 years of 3 playoff trips with Garrett: “This is a bad hire! OMG”

    Say what you want about McCarthy, but he delivers playoff seasons. Packers went 8 straight years of reaching the playoffs. That’s 8 cracks at a title. Garrett gave you 3 in the same time frame. Before you complain that he isn’t Bill Belichick (no one is), recognize that he’s a serious upgrade from what you have. McCarthy and Co. beat Garrett and his squad in plenty of big games.

  11. It is a good hire. McCarthy has been good in this league for a long time. For those pointing to just the record should look where the Packers offense ranks this year. With a healthy Rodgers and an easy schedule they actually rank worse than last year. If he had this defense in Green Bay he would still be coaching in Green Bay.

  12. All things considered, this is about as good as both could do. In a strange way, they are made for each other, the perfect fit at this point in time. But they aren’t gonna be winning any SBs unless something very unusual happens.

  13. Author of the worst coached game in history, 2015 NFC Championship game vs Seahawks. Cowboys already know how to choke in big games.

  14. No help from TT?? Just look at Aaron Jones as an example. MM refused to use Jones for more than 7-8 carries a game. Now Jones gets plenty of carries and targets under LaFleur and is a star!

    4 out the 5 of the starting OLine was drafted by TT. Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and many more were drafted by TT. TT was an excellent GM who put together a Super Bowl winner and a 15-1 team. Its not TT’s fault that MM couldn’t beat Eli freaking Manning in the playoffs and gagged away the lead against Seattle in the NFC title game.

  17. McCarthy isn’t really win now or win later.

    The hire is a reflection of Jerry’s ego and inflated view of his roster. He thinks they are so good that basic stability and confidence will be enough to win even with a stale offensive plan.

    But we’ll see what the plan is for the disappointing D, and if they commit long term to Dak and Cooper, we’ll see whether those players find some consistency. Dallas got Cooper in the first place because of him becoming the same enigma for Oakland that he became when the Cowboys needed him.

  21. All that talk about Jerrah being torn and not wanting to hurt his old friend was just Jerrah wanting to dump the news while the Eagles were playing a playoff game LMAO.

  22. When his former team’s fans are wishing him the best and all that, you know it was a bad hire. If it was a good hire, his former team’s fans would be saying “We never should have got rid of the guy!”

  23. The Cowboys roster is overrated. How much underachieving can there be before it’s just achieving? Year in and year out they are predicted to go to the Bowl, then they go 8-8 or 12-4 and lose quickly in the playoffs. That fluctuation in record can be credited to strength of schedule, like 2019 Patriots. How much does Jerry pay the media to say the roster is excellent and the coach should be blamed for their mediocrity? Wake me up when they do something.

  24. McCarthy won’t have Aaron Rodgers this go around. Let’s see what a good head coach he really is.

  28. Can’t anybody be objective on this without bias for or against the Cowboys? I don’t have a dog in this at all, but Jones wanted a proven coach and McCarthy is as proven as anyone out there that isn’t already coaching. If Jerry can let McCarthy do his job, it just might work.

