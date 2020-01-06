Dalvin Cook felt “fresh” in return to Vikings lineup

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn’t play in the final two weeks of the regular season because of a shoulder injury, but he looked just fine in New Orleans on Sunday.

Cook ran 28 times for 94 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards in the 26-20 overtime victory. Cook had 84 of his rushing yards in the first half, which topped the full-game total of any other Saints opponent this season, and said after the game that he felt “fresh” after his time off at the end of the season.

“I think we found a rhythm pretty early,” Cook said, via the Pioneer Press. “I think our guys just came out ready to play. Once they’re ready to play and they’re locked in, I think our guys can get some movement, and they did that today.”

Cook will try to find that rhythm again against the 49ers as the Vikings work to continue their playoff run next weekend.