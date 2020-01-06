DeVonta Smith returning to Alabama

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is leaving for the NFL, but the receiver on the end of one of his most memorable throws for the Crimson Tide will be sticking around.

DeVonta Smith announced on Monday that he will return to school for the 2020 season. He joins tackle Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses as players who have opted for another year in Tuscaloosa over entering the NFL Draft.

Smith caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to beat Georgia in overtime of the national championship game after the 2017 season. Smith only had eight catches that season, but progressed to 42 catches in 2018 and had 68 catches for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy has already declared for the draft. Henry Ruggs has yet to announce his decision, but Alabama can count on having one of their top three wideouts back for another year.