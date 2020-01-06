Donovan Peoples-Jones leaving Michigan for NFL, Nico Collins staying put

Getty Images

Michigan had a couple of wideouts mulling moves from college to the NFL this offseason and they announced two different decisions over the weekend.

Donovan Peoples-Jones announced that he will be entering the 2020 draft. Nico Collins announced that he’ll return to Ann Arbor for another year of school.

Peoples-Jones caught 103 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons for the Wolverines. He also averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and took two kicks back for touchdowns.

Collins had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 season. He’ll be playing with a new quarterback next season as Shea Patterson’s eligibility is up after transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan ahead of the 2018 season.