Giants announce they have completed interview with Joe Judge

Getty Images

Unlike their two division rivals who already have filled coaching vacancies, the Giants have cast a wide net and are taking their time.

The team announced Monday afternoon it completed an interview with Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge.

Judge, 38, became the fifth candidate the Giants have interviewed.

He met with Giants president John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams and other staff at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Judge has coached for 15 years, including the past eight with the Patriots. He was the team’s assistant special teams coach for three years and special teams coordinator for four.

When Chad O’Shea left the Patriots following the 2018 season to become the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, Judge became the Patriots’ receivers coach.

Judge coached for the Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and was on the staff at the University of Alabama when the Crimson Tide won BCS titles in 2009 and 2011.

The Giants interviewed four candidates last week — Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys hired McCarthy on Monday.

The Giants also have interviews scheduled with Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Giants dismissed Pat Shurmur on Monday.