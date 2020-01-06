Jordan Howard hopes to remain with Eagles

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Howard didn’t see any time for the Eagles in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Seahawks and he may not get another shot with the team in 2020.

Howard is set for free agency after missing the second half of the season with a shoulder injury. He said after Sunday’s game that he’d like to re-sign in Philly.

“I hope to be back,” Howard said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Howard was leading the Eagles in rushing when he got hurt, but his injury opened up a bigger role for Miles Sanders and the rookie proved to be a good fit as the team’s lead back. Boston Scott also showed well late in the season, so Howard’s hopes for another year with the team may go unfulfilled.