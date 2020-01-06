Josh McCown: I’ve chased this my whole career

Getty Images

Josh McCown has played a lot of football for a lot of teams over the years, but he’d never taken a snap in the postseason until the first play of the Eagles’ third possession in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Carson Wentz was out getting evaluated for a concussion, which made McCown the oldest player to make his postseason debut when he took over the reins of the offense. McCown was able to move the Eagles for three field goals, but couldn’t get them into the end zone in a 17-9 loss that ended the Eagles’ season.

After the game, McCown said he was “so thankful” that the Eagles called him to come out of retirement when they were short on healthy quarterbacks this summer and said he’s “chased this my whole career.” He also said he’s not sure if he’ll keep chasing that feeling in 2020.

“More than anything, it solidifies in all of those moments when I thought if the belief in the group can rise to a certain level, we can run the table,” McCown said in his postgame press conference. “We did that and we got in. This year has been nothing short of special for me. I’ve really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people. I’m thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we’ll see. I haven’t made any decisions yet. I’ll get with my family and talk with them. I retired once, so I know how to do that. We’ll just see. I don’t know yet.”

McCown was 18-of-24 for 174 yards while running six times for 25 yards in Sunday’s loss.