Kiko Alonso tore another ACL in Saints loss

Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso wasn’t able to finish yesterday’s loss to the Vikings, and he has a good idea of what’s ahead of him this offseason.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Alonso suffered a torn ACL during the wild card loss.

Alonso also missed the entire 2014 season with the same injury, and aggravated it in 2015, missing five games. So he at least knows the rehab process, which seems like as much of a positive spin as you can put on it.

The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and is due $6.375 million next year. He came to the Saints in September as part of Miami’s purge of veterans on big contracts, and played in 13 games for the Saints, starting four.