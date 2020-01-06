Malcolm Jenkins: I won’t be back on the same deal

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins skipped the voluntary portions of last year’s offseason program because he wasn’t happy with his contract, but eventually returned to play out the season under the terms of his current deal.

On Monday, Jenkins said that won’t be the case this year. Jenkins made it clear that he is still looking for a new deal and said he won’t be playing if he doesn’t get one.

“I won’t be back on the same deal,” Jenkins said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “That won’t happen. The market is good for safeties now. I consider myself in the top tier.”

Jenkins has a base salary of $7.6 million in 2020. He played every defensive snap for the Eagles for the fifth time in the last six years and finished the year with 80 tackles, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.