Mike Zimmer gave Kirk Cousins game ball to tell people “he’s our guy”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer hasn’t enjoyed talking about the perception that quarterback Kirk Cousins wilts in big games in the past, but he’s been asked the questions often enough that he’s well aware that it exists.

It was on Zimmer’s mind on Sunday after Cousins threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph beat the Saints in overtime. The touchdown was set up by a perfect strike to Adam Thielen and capped a strong overall day for the quarterback.

Zimmer gave Cousins a game ball in the locker room and explained why he did that when he met with the media on Monday.

“It was just about him solidifying himself with all of the bad rhetoric that he gets all the time about this or that,” Zimmer said. “I just felt like it was time to tell a lot of people he’s our guy and he did it.”

Zimmer called speculation about his future with the Vikings “silly” after the win, so beating the Saints may have solidified things on a couple of fronts.