Mike Zimmer: Speculation about his future was “silly”

By beating the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer undoubtedly has secured his future in 2020, and beyond. Before Sunday, however, there was plenty of chatter that a loss against the Saints could be Zimmer’s last game as head coach of the Vikings.

After the 26-20 overtime win, Zimmer addressed talk that included the possibility of him becoming the next coach of the Cowboys.

“I don’t really want to discuss it, honestly,” Zimmer told reporters. “Quite honestly I think it’s silly that people were talking about it on a 10-win team that’s 60-percent wins, so, I don’t know. Whatever happens, happens.”

Zimmer previously made it clear during his post-game press conference that he wants to stay.

“I love this team, I love the organization,” Zimmer said. “Whatever they decide to do, they decide to do.”

Zimmer’s use of “whatever” on two separate occassions seems to suggest that he was aware of the possibility that change could have come if a win hadn’t on Sunday, especially after Friday’s issuance of a statement that was somewhat short of unequivocal and unconditional. Zimmer continues to be under contract through 2020. An extension will speak far more loudly than any statement ever could.

And there’s still a chance the Cowboys will come calling. If so, Sunday’s win likely means that the price to get him goes up dramatically.