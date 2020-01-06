Nelson Agholor focusing on getting knee healthy, not free agency

Getty Images

The Eagles expected more from Nelson Agholor when they used a first-round choice on him in 2015. He wanted more, too.

It didn’t happen, and the relationship likely is over.

Agholor completed the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

“It’s something that we’re going to focus on [later],” Agholor said, via Nick Fierro of the Courier Times. “Right now, it’s getting healthy. And we’ll have the conversation with [General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and everybody else when the time is right.”

Agholor made only 39 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He missed five consecutive games and six of the last seven with a knee injury.

Agholor will see a specialist in Pittsburgh this week, and surgery won’t be necessary if the swelling goes down the next two weeks.

“It’s a degloving injury,” said Agholor, who originally hurt his knee in Week Six. “It’s something that happens when people get into car accidents, and it’s a sheering of the tissue that forms continuous inflammation.”

Agholor has 224 receptions for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns in five seasons.