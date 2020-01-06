Packers sign Reggie Begelton off 102-catch season in CFL

Getty Images

The Packers haven’t finished their 2019 season yet, but that’s not stopping them from adding players to their offseason roster.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed wide receiver Reggie Begelton and fullback Elijah Wellman to future contracts. Both players will be on the 90-man roster once the 2019 season is over.

Begelton comes to the Packers off a big year for Calgary in the CFL. He caught 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in his third season in the Canadian league. Begelton became Lamar’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards before embarking on a professional career.

Wellman spent parts of the last two offseasons with Washington. He played at West Virginia in college.